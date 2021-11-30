India records lowest Covid caseload in 18 months amid Omicron concerns

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India on Tuesday registered less than 7,000 coronavirus infections, the lowest daily caseload since May 2020, amid calls to ban international flights from countries where the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected.

According to the Indian health ministry, the country recorded 6,990 cases of Covid-19 within the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to around 34.5 million, EFE reports.