    20:14, 27 May 2021 | GMT +6

    India records new 211,000 cases, 3,800 deaths due to Covid-19

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India on Thursday added more than 211,000 new coronavirus infections, while Covid-19 deaths rose by over 3,800.

    The new figures indicate that the decline in the daily coronavirus figures has slowed down in the country with an overall caseload at 27.37 million, while total fatalities are at 315,235, EFE reports.

    However, it appears that the second wave peak of more than 400,000 daily infections is already over even Tamil Nadu in the south and Maharashtra in the west continue to report a large number of cases and fatalities every day.

    On Thursday, the federal health ministry said the number of infections grew by 211,298, while 3,847 persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

    The country had recorded fewer than 200,000 cases on Tuesday for the first time in nearly six weeks.

