India registers over 100,000 new COVID cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India registered more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases Monday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began in late January last year, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said 103,558 cases were diagnosed over the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total to over 12.5 million. The death toll now stands at 165,101, including 478 new fatalities, Anadolu Agency reports.

The country has reported over 11.6 million recoveries, according to the ministry.

India reported over 90,000 cases per day in September last year, when it saw a peak, including an all-time high of around 98,000 cases. The numbers, however, declined until January this year.

According to the Health Ministry, the western state of Maharashtra has been badly affected due to COVID-19, reporting a large number of cases.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday evening announced new restrictions in the state, including a night curfew and a weekend lockdown, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

India is currently the third most affected country in the world in terms of cases after the US and Brazil.