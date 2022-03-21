India reports 1,549 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally rose to 43,009,390 on Monday, as 1,549 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry's latest data showed.

Besides, as many as 31 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 516,510, Xinhua reports.

There are still 25,106 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 1,134 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the 56th consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

So far 42,467,774 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, out of which 2,652 were discharged during the past 24 hours.