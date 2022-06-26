EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:48, 26 June 2022 | GMT +6

    India reports 11,739 new COVID-19 cases, 25 more deaths

    None
    None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - As many as 11,739 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in India, taking the total tally to 43,389,973, according to the data released by the health ministry on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

    Besides, 25 deaths were reported due to the pandemic in the country since Saturday morning, bringing the total death toll to 524,999.

    Presently, there are still 92,576 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

    So far, 42,772,398 people have been cured and discharged from hospital.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!