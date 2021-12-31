EN
    20:11, 31 December 2021 | GMT +6

    India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 961

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the Omicron variant tally standing at 961, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

    With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,822,040 while the death toll has mounted to 480,860, ANI reported.

    The health ministry further said that there are 961 Omicron cases in India so far, WAM reports.

    With the recovery of 7,486 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 34,258,778.


