India reports 17,070 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India reported 17,070 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,469,234, showed the data released by the country's federal health ministry on Friday, Xinhua reports.

A total of 502,150 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours. Besides, 23 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 525,139.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 107,189, a rise of 2,634 during the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country had crossed the 100,000-mark on Thursday after nearly four months.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in the country stood at 3.40 percent, while the weekly positivity rate had been 3.59 percent, revealed the federal health ministry.

So far, 42,836,906 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 14,413 discharged during the past 24 hours.





