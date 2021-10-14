India reports 18,987 new cases, 34,020,730 in total

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally rose to 34,020,730 on Thursday, as 18,987 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, latest data from the federal health ministry showed.

Besides, 246 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 451,435. Most number of deaths, 123, were reported from the southern state of Kerala, which continues to be the worst COVID-affected state in India. It was followed by 49 deaths in the southwestern state of Maharashtra, Xinhua reports.

There are still 206,586 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a decline of 1,067 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,362,709 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 19,808 were discharged during the past 24 hours.