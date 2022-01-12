India reports 194,720 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India reported 194,720 new COVID-19 cases and 442 related deaths in the last 24 hours, with the Omicron variant tally exceeding 4,800, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 36,070,510, ANI reported.

The health ministry further said that there are 4,868 Omicron cases in India so far.

With the recovery of 60,405 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 34,630,536.

