EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:36, 12 January 2022 | GMT +6

    India reports 194,720 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    None
    None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India reported 194,720 new COVID-19 cases and 442 related deaths in the last 24 hours, with the Omicron variant tally exceeding 4,800, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

    With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 36,070,510, ANI reported.

    The health ministry further said that there are 4,868 Omicron cases in India so far.

    With the recovery of 60,405 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 34,630,536.

    Source: WAM


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!