NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India reported 2,568 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 43,084,913. The country also recorded 20 fresh fatalities which pushed COVID-19 death toll to 523,889.

ANI news agency quoted the Union Health Ministry as saying that as many as 2,911 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 42,541,887, WAM reports.