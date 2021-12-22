India reports 200 Omicron cases amid declining infections

BANGALORE. KAZINFORM India reported 200 cases of the Omicron variant Tuesday, an increase that alarmed authorities and led to increased safety measures despite a continuing decline in the country's total infections.

Both the western state of Maharashtra and the capital city of New Delhi already have 54 cases linked to Omicron, a variant of the coronavirus detected in 12 states across the country of 1.35 billion people, according to the health ministry’s data, EFE reports.

Seeing the rapid increase in cases in several European countries, Indian authorities highlighted the importance of staying alert and following the biosafety protocols.

Overall, coronavirus infections continue to decline in the country, which registered 5,326 cases Tuesday, the lowest since May 19, 2020.

India has recorded 34.7 million cases since the start of the pandemic with 478,007 deaths, including the 453 fatalities registered in the last 24 hours.