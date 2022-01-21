India reports 347,254 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India reported 347,254 new COVID-19 cases, with the Omicron variant tally exceeding 9,600, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Friday.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours is 703. The death toll is now at 488,396, ANI reported.

The health ministry further said that there are 9,692 Omicron cases in India so far, WAM reports.

With the recovery of 251,777 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 36,058,806.