India reports 7,231 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's federal health ministry reported 7,231 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, taking the total tally to 44,428,393 in the country.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 64,667. The country logged 45 more related deaths, pushing the overall death toll to 527,874 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said, Xinhua reports.

The ministry said so far 43,835,852 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. According to the health ministry, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has exceeded 2 billion doses.

