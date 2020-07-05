India reports highest single-day spike of 24,850 more COVID-19 cases as total reaches 673,165

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's federal health ministry Sunday morning recorded 613 new deaths and 24,850 more positive cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 19,268 and total cases to 673,165.

This is the highest single-day spike in terms of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country so far, Xinhua reports.

According to ministry officials, 409,083 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

«The number of active cases in the country right now is 244,814,» reads the information.

Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.

On Friday the country's civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until July 31.