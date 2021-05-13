India reports new daily record of Covid-19 deaths

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India set a new record in the death toll on Covid-19 Wednesday, surpassing the 4,000-day barrier, while the number of infections in the last 24 hours of this virulent second wave rose to 348,000.

India reported a daily record of 4,205 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total to 254,197 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, according to health ministry data, EFE reports.

The Asian country also recorded 348,412 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 22.3 million, only behind the United States.

The number of active cases remains at 3.7 million with a positivity rate of 22.2 percent, a sign showing the severity of the pandemic in India, given that it was 11.2 percent just a month ago.

According to the World Health Organization, the pandemic is under control in a country if the positivity rate is below the 5 percent threshold.