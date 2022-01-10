India reports over 179,000 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India reported 179,723 new COVID-19 cases and 146 related deaths in the last 24 hours, with the Omicron variant tally exceeding 4,000, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 35,528,004 while the death toll has mounted to 483,936, ANI reported.

The health ministry further said that there are 4,033 Omicron cases in India so far, WAM reports.

With the recovery of 46,569 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 34,500,172.