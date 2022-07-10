India reports over 18,257 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India reported as many as 18,257 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 43,622,651, data released by the health ministry showed on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

A total of 432,777 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, added the ministry.

Besides, 42 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 525,428.

The number of active cases in the country rose to 128,690, an increase of 3,662 during the past 24 hours.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases has been on the rise consistently in the country over the past weeks. Last week the number of active cases in the country had crossed the 100,000-mark after nearly four months.

Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in the country stood at 4.22 percent, while the weekly positivity rate had been 4.08 percent, said the health ministry.

So far 42,968,533 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 14,553 discharged during the past 24 hours.





Photo: abcnoticias.mx



