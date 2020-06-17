India reports over 2,000 more COVID-19 fatalities

CHANDIGARH. KAZINFORM - India recorded over 2,000 more COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed.

According to the update on Wednesday morning, the Indian Health Ministry reported 2,003 more deaths and 10,974 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has now reached to 354,065, with the death toll hitting 11,903.

The western state of Maharashtra is the worst-affected currently with the highest number of deaths -- 5,537.

Although 1,328 of the fatalities in the state occurred in March and April, they were reported on Wednesday after clearance from the state's death audit committee tasked with taking the final call on the cause of deaths.

By June 16, the country has conducted 6,084,256 tests, according to the Indian Medical Research Council.

