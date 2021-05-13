India reports over 362,000 daily COVID-19 cases, health ministry says

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Medical workers in India recorded 362,727 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected people to 23,703,665, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported on Thursday, TASS reports.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities grew by 4,120 reaching 258,317. India confirmed a record high number of coronavirus deaths last Thursday (4,205), while on May 9, it reported 4,092 fatalities.

India accounts for about 50% of the world’s coronavirus cases and about 30% of global COVID-19 deaths.

According to India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 352,181 people recovered nationwide in the past 24 hours, with recoveries rising to 19,734,823. Currently, 3,710,525 patients are undergoing treatment. More than 82% of the total number of active COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu states.

India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States and the third-highest number of fatalities after the US and Brazil.