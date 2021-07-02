India's Covid-19 deaths cross 400,000-mark

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India crossed a grim milestone of over 400,000 Covid-19 deaths after fewer than 900 new fatalities were reported from across the country on Friday.

It is the lowest number of daily deaths in recent weeks in the country suffered a devastating health crisis due to the second wave of the coronavirus amid deadly shortages of medicines, hospital beds, and life-saving medical oxygen, EFE reports.

The federal health ministry data showed that the virus claimed 400,312 lives since the outbreak in the country last year.

India has become the third country with more than 400,000 Covid-19 fatalities after the United States (605,013) and Brazil (520,095).

The South Asian nation also logged 46,617 Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours from Thursday morning, raising the total number of coronavirus cases to 30.4 million.

Experts doubt the official data, stating that the actual figures could be significantly higher than the government is reporting.