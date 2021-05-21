India's Covid-19 infection count crosses 26 millions

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India on Friday crossed yet another grim milestone of 26 million Covid-19 infections, with daily virus fatalities again crossing 4,000 a day after a minor dip.

The federal health ministry said 259,551 tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours from Thursday morning, far from the 400,000 daily cases recorded for days earlier this month, EFE reports.

The new daily figures raised the overall caseload in the country to 26.03 million since the pandemic broke out last year.

The ministry said 4,209 people lost their lives due to the disease over the past day, bringing the total Covid-19 death toll to 291,331.

On Thursday, the country added fewer than 4,000 daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in almost a week.

India remains the second-worst hit country in terms of the number of infections after the United States, which has about 33 million cases.