India's COVID-19 tally 8,411,724

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,411,724 on Friday even as 47,638 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the federal health ministry.

With 670 deaths since Thursday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 124,985, added the ministry's data, Xinhua reports.

Still there are 520,773 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,765,966 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

Icorndian Government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country.

Till Thursday a total of 115,429,095 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,220,711 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

On Thursday the single-day spike had surpassed the 50,000-mark for the first time after a span of 12 days. But it once again came down below 50,000 on Friday.

The capital city Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. This is being termed as the third COVID-19 wave for Delhi. The total count of cases in the capital had crossed the 400,000 mark on Tuesday.

On Thursday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal banned bursting of all kinds of firecrackers in the run up to the forthcoming festival of lights Diwali, falling on Nov. 14, in a bid to control both the air pollution levels and COVID-19 cases in the national capital.