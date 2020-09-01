India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise at rapid pace

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,691,166, as the death toll rose to 65,288 on Tuesday, showed the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

As many as 69,921 new cases and 819 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours across the country, Xinhua reports.

There are still 785,996 active cases across the country, while 2,839,882 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 43,324,834 had been tested till Monday as 1,016,920 tests were conducted on Monday alone. This was the third occasion in the country when more than 1 million samples were tested in a single day.

India has entered the Unlock 4 with effect from Tuesday. Fresh guidelines to be followed during Unlock 4 were issued on Saturday.

According to the new guidelines announced, schools will remain shut through September, though students of 9-12 standards have been allowed to approach their teachers at schools for guidance.

Metro Rail services would be allowed to start from Sept. 7 in a graded manner, and public functions, or other congregations, would be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from Sept. 21.