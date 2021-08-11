India's COVID-19 tally crosses 32 million

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 32-million mark, rising to 32,036,511 on Wednesday, as 38,353 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 497 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the death toll to 429,179, Xinhua reports.

There are still 386,351 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 2,157 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 31,220,981 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 40,013 were discharged during the past 24 hours.