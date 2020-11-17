India's COVID-19 tally mounts to 8,874,290, Indonesia reports 3,807 new cases

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - The COVID-19 pandemic continues in Asia-Pacific countries as India's tally mounted to 8,874,290 on Tuesday while Indonesia reported 3,807 new cases, Xinhua reports.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,874,290 as 29,163 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the federal health ministry.

This is the first time in several months when the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country has come down below 30,000-mark.

With 449 deaths since Monday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic mounted to 130,519, the ministry's data showed.

Still there are 453,401 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 8,290,370 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

Indonesia recorded 3,807 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 474,455 with 15,393 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll included 97 newly reported, according to the ministry. Meanwhile, 3,193 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 398,636.

Malaysia reported 1,210 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said, bringing the national total to 49,730.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 19 of the new cases are imported and 1,191 are local transmissions.

Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 318.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 1,148 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 410,718.

Tuesday's number of new daily cases is the lowest since Nov. 4. The DOH has been reporting less than 2,000 cases of daily increase since Nov. 10.

The DOH said 186 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 374,543, and the death toll climbed to 7,862 with 23 new deaths.

South Korea reported 230 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 28,998.

The daily caseload stayed above 200 for four straight days, growing in triple digits for 10 days running due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 494. The total fatality rate stood at 1.70 percent.

Afghanistan reported 213 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 43,681 cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

Six more patients died from the virus, taking the death toll to 1,638 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February.

The number of people recovered soared to 35,160 after 24 patients recovered during the period.

Twenty-two staff members of the Velena International Airport's (VIA) Cargo Department in the Maldives tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported.

According to the Health Protection Agency, the Maldives has confirmed 12,314 cases of COVID-19 so far, with 11,416 recoveries and 44 deaths. The country has 947 active cases across 10 inhabited islands and 26 resorts.