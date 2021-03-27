India's COVID-19 tally reaches 11,908,910 as daily cases continue to rise

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's COVID-19 tally reached 11,908,910 on Saturday as 62,258 new cases were reported from across the country, according to the latest figures released by the federal health ministry, Xinhua reports.

Besides, 291 deaths since Friday morning took the death toll to 161,240. Both the number of new cases and deaths recorded in past 24 hours is the highest this year so far.

There are still 452,647 active cases in the country, while 11,295,023 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 31,581 active cases during the previous 24 hours, out of which the maximum cases 19,771 were reported from the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few days, as another wave of COVID-19 looms large in India.