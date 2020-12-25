India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,146,845

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,146,845 on Friday as 23,067 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 147,092 as 336 patients died since Thursday morning, Xinhua reports.

There are still 281,919 active cases in the country, while 9,717,834 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 160 million tests have been conducted.

A total of 166,305,762 tests were conducted till Thursday, out of which 997,396 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 1,063 new cases and 37 deaths were registered in the national capital through Thursday.

So far 10,384 have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.