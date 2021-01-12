India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,479,179

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,479,179 on Tuesday as 12,584 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 151,327 with 167 more deaths. This is the second consecutive day when the number of deaths is below 200, Xinhua reports.





There are still 216,558 active cases in the country, while 10,111,294 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 180 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 182,652,887 tests were conducted till Monday, out of which 8,97,056 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

The national capital New Delhi, one of the most affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over the past couple of weeks. As many as 306 new cases and 13 deaths were registered in the national capital through Monday.

So far as many as 10,691 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.