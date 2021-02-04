India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,790,183 with 12,899 new cases

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,790,183 on Thursday, as 12,899 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry, Xinhua reports.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 154,703 as 107 COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday morning.

There are still 155,025 active cases in the country, while 10,480,455 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

So far nearly 4.5 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country since the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off on Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, the government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 199 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 199,216,019 tests have been conducted till Wednesday, out of which 742,841 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past months. As many as 150 new cases and six deaths were registered in the capital through Wednesday.

So far as many as 10,864 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.