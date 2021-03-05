India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,173,761, Indonesia reports 6,971 new cases

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM The COVID-19 infections in Asia-Pacific countries have kept mounting Friday as India's total tally has reached 11,173,761.

According to the official data, the death toll rose to 157,548 as 113 patients died since Thursday morning, Xinhua reports.

There are still 176,319 active cases in the country, while 10,839,894 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The confirmed cases in Indonesia rose by 6,971 within one day to 1,368,069, with the death toll adding by 129 to 37,026, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 6,331 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,182,687.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,045 new cases, the highest daily tally in more than four months, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Southeast Asian country to 587,704.

The DOH reported 3,139 daily cases on Oct. 16 last year.

The death toll climbed to 12,423 after 19 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. It added that 178 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 535,207.

South Korea reported 398 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 91,638.

Of the new cases, 129 were Seoul residents and 168 were people residing in Gyeonggi province. Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,146.

Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,627. The total fatality rate stood at 1.78 percent.

A total of 398 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 82,560.

Thailand confirmed 79 new cases, mostly domestic, according to a report of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of the 79 cases, 65 were reported as domestic while 14 others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive for the coronavirus in the country, the CCSA report says.

Thailand has so far confirmed 26,241 cases of infection, 23,418 of which were reported as domestic while 2,823 others referred to those who had returned from abroad and tested positive in the country.

So far, 25,641 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while 515 others are currently hospitalized and 85 fatalities have been reported.