India's COVID-19 tally rises to 29,823,546

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,823,546 on Saturday, with 60,753 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry, Xinhua reports.

Besides, 1,647 more patients died during the period, taking the death toll to 385,137.

This was the 12th consecutive day when less than 100,000 daily cases were registered across the country, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April and May.

There are currently 760,019 active cases, after a decrease of 38,637 during the past 24 hours. According to the health ministry, the country's active caseload at present is the lowest in the past 74 days.

A total of 28,678,390 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, with 97,743 of them discharged since Friday morning.

Delhi, one of the worst-hit hotspots in India since last year, witnessed 165 new cases and 14 deaths through Friday.

All shops and restaurants have been allowed to open with up to 50 percent sitting capacity in Delhi since earlier this week amid falling new cases recently. But schools, colleges and other educational institutions, as well as swimming pools and gymnasiums, among others, remained shut.