India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,695,958

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,695,958 on Monday as 40,134 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Xinhua reports.

Besides, as many as 422 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 424,773.

There are still 413,718 active COVID-19 cases in the country as there was an increase of 2,766 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,857,467 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 36,946 were discharged during the past 24 hours.