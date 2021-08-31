EN
    14:14, 31 August 2021 | GMT +6

    India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,768,880

    None
    None
    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,768,880 on Tuesday as 30,941 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data, Xinhua reports.

    A total of 350 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 438,560.

    The biggest numbers of single-day new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala.

    There are still 370,640 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a fall of 5,684 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the first time in the past several days when the number of active cases has decreased.

    A total of 31,959,680 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 36,275 were discharged during the past 24 hours.


