India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,478,060, 67,084 new cases recorded

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,478,060 on Thursday, as 67,084 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 1,241 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total death toll to 506,520, Xinhua reports.

There are still 790,789 active cases in the country even as there was a fall of 102,039 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 41,180,751 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 167,882 were discharged during the past 24 hours.