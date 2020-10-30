India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 8.08 mln, Indonesia reports 2,897 new cases

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM Confirmed COVID-19 cases continued to climb in Asia-Pacific on Friday, as India recorded 48,648 new cases, taking the tally to 8,088,851.

With 564 deaths since Thursday morning, the death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 121,090, according to official data, Xinhua reports.

Still there are 594,386 active cases in the country, while 7,373,375 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

The total cases in Indonesia rose by 2,897 within one day to 406,945, with the death toll adding by 81 to 13,782, the country's health ministry said.

According to the ministry, 4,517 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 334,295.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,006 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number in the country to 378,933.

The DOH said 636 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 330,457. The death toll climbed to 7,185 after 38 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

Malaysia reported 799 new infections, the Health Ministry said, bringing the national total to 30,889.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press briefing that none of the new cases were imported with all being local transmissions.

Three more deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 249.

Another 491 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 20,248, or 65.6 percent, of all cases.

In Japan, the Tokyo metropolitan government reported 204 new daily infections, according to preliminary figures released at 3:00 p.m. local time.

The latest figure for the capital of 14 million marks the second straight day that infections have topped the 200-mark and the 11th successive day when new positive cases surpassed 100, the metropolitan government said.

Tokyo, the hardest-hit by the pneumonia-causing virus among all of Japan's 47 prefectures, has seen its cumulative tally of infections rise to 30,881.

Meanwhile, local media reported on Friday that the Tokyo metropolitan government was planning to bolster by six times its virus testing capacity as the capital braces for a potential outbreak of seasonal influenza.

South Korea reported 114 more cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 26,385.

Of the new cases, 47 were Seoul residents and 23 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-one were imported, lifting the combined figure to 3,726.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 463. The total fatality rate stood at 1.75 percent.