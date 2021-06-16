EN
    15:52, 16 June 2021 | GMT +6

    India’s COVID-19 variant not detected in Kazakhstan – Healthcare Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - India’s COVID-19 variant has not been detected in Kazakhstan, Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi revealed Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Minister Tsoi revealed that Kazakhstan constantly monitors the presence of COVID-19 strains as well as the epidemiological situation in other countries.

    He reminded that foreign tourists and travelers are forbidden to enter Kazakhstan’s territory with negative PCR tests and the domestic healthcare system stands ready for all kinds of challenges.

    Minister Tsoi didn’t not rule out the chances that new COVID-19 variants may appear soon. In his words, it is inevitable and that is why the healthcare system should be ready to respond to all types of threats.


