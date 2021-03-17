India's records highest daily spike this year, Philippines to reimpose entry restrictions

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - Asia-Pacific countries are still facing growing cases of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday as India reported 28,903 new infections, the highest of this year, taking the total to 11,438,734, Xinhua reports.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 159,044 as 188 COVID-19 patients died since Tuesday morning.

There are still 234,406 active cases in the country, while 11,045,284 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

The Philippines has announced that it will temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners and some citizens as the Southeast Asian country battles a renewed spike in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Philippines' coronavirus task force said foreign citizens and returning nationals who had not been working overseas will not be able to enter the country from March 20 until April 19 under the ban.

The task force also directed concerned agencies to limit the number of inbound international passengers to 1,500 a day. However, the ban doesn't include foreign government officials, diplomats, and Filipino workers returning from overseas.

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 4,387 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 635,698.

The death toll climbed to 12,866 after 18 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

South Korea reported 469 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 96,849.

Of the new cases, 120 were Seoul residents and 182 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,353.

Eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,686.

Japan's capital Tokyo reported 409 new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the first time the latest daily tally has risen beyond the 400-mark since Feb. 18 and jumping from 300 cases reported the previous day.

The capital's cumulative total of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic here now stands at 116,293.

Thailand reported a new surge of domestic coronavirus infection with 248 cases confirmed, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Wednesday's new cases, 242 were domestic infections while six others referred to imported cases, said CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan.

Thailand has so far confirmed 27,402 cases of infection, 24,460 of which were domestic cases while 2,942 others were imported cases.

So far, 26,339 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 975 others are currently hospitalized. One fatality was reported Wednesday, raising the death toll to 88.