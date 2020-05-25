India sees highest daily increase in virus infections

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - India on Sunday reported 6,767 new coronavirus infections, the largest single-day figure since the start of the outbreak, bringing the total number of infections to 131,868, officials said.

With 147 new fatalities over the past 24 hours, the nationwide death toll rose to 3,867, with 54,441 recoveries, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

India’s virus outbreak is the largest in Asia, according to the data by Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, it began to reopen businesses under a new phase of the national lockdown.

Although air travel, schools and colleges remain closed, states can decide when to relax restrictions on business, industry, public transport and other economic activities.

Source: Anadolu Agency