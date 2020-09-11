EN
    15:37, 11 September 2020 | GMT +6

    India sees record surge of over 95,000 Covid-19 cases, vaccine trials halted

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India on Thursday reported a new record jump of 95,735 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total caseload to nearly 4.5 million.

    The country's vaccine developer has halted clinical trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine, days after a responder showed an unexplained adverse effect, dashing any immediate hopes of developing a drug against the disease in India, the second worst-hit country in terms of the number of Covid-19 infected people, EFE-EPA reports.


