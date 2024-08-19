India set to celebrate first National Space Day on 23rd August

India is set to celebrate its first National Space Day on 23rd August, 2024. It will celebrate the Chandrayaan 3, India's third lunar-exploration mission, accomplishing the safe and soft landing of Vikram Lander on the lunar surface on 23rd August, 2023, according to an Asian News International (ANI) report on Monday, WAM reports.

India became the fourth country to land on the moon and the first to land near the southern polar region of the moon.

The Government of India declared 23rd August as "National Space Day" to celebrate the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. India is celebrating this achievement across the country to engage and inspire the younger generation in the field of Space Science and Technology.

The Department of Fisheries (DoF), Government of India (GoI), will organise a series of seminars and exhibitions to create awareness about the application of Space Technologies in the Fisheries Sector, along with many other events.