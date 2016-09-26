EN
    15:08, 26 September 2016 | GMT +6

    India Successfully Puts Eight Satellites Into Orbit

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Indian rocket PSLV on Monday successfully put eight satellites from four countries into orbit, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said in a statement.

    According to the ISRO, the satellites launched by the PSLV include Algeria's ALSAT-1B, ALSAT-2B, ALSAT-1N, Canadian NLS-19 and US Pathfinder-1, as well as three Indian satellites. "India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, in its thirty-seventh flight (PSLV-C35), launches the 371 kg SCATSAT-1 for weather related studies and seven co-passenger satellites into polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO)," the statement said. The PSLV-C35 mission was launched from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre on India's Sriharikota island, the ISRO said.

    Photo:© AFP 2016/ HO / ISRO



    Source: Sputniknews 

