India to begin COVID-19 vaccination for youths aged 15 to 18: PM

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that a new COVID-19 vaccination drive for youths aged between 15 and 18 years will be launched in the country from Jan. 3, 2022, Xinhua reports.

In addition, booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be given to health workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years starting from Jan. 10, Modi said.

Addressing the nation on TV, Modi asked the Indian people not to panic and avoid rumors about COVID-19 or the Omicron variant.

He said that Indian scientists are keeping a close watch on the varied experiences from different countries regarding the Omicron variant.

Over the past 11 months, 61 percent of the adults in India have been fully vaccinated while 90 percent of the adults have received the first dose, he added.