India to host Belarus' Days of Culture in 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - India will host Belarus' Days of Culture this year, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Belarus Pankaj Saxena told a press conference dedicated to the national holiday of this country, BelTA informs.

The diplomat pointed out the importance of the Belarusian-Indian cultural ties that are vigorously developing thanks to the exchange of culture days.

"This year we are gearing up for Belarus' Days of Culture in India and are ready to provide necessary assistance. I am convinced that the event will help enhance cultural cooperation between the two countries," Ambassador Pankaj Saxena said.



In his words, Belarusian people are interested in the Indian culture, and the fact that Minsk and other Belarusian cities host many Indian events proves it.



Besides, the Ambassador stressed that 8,000 visas, including 6,000 tourist visas, were given to Belarusian citizens in 2015, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.