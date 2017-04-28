India to Kazakhstan tourist flow grows over 1/3

BEIJING-DELHI. KAZINFORM Presentation of Kazakhstan's tourist potential was held in Chennai, the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

Roughly 15 tourist companies of Tamil Nadu attended the event arranged by Global Air Company with assistance of Kazakh Embassy to India.

In his speech Kazakh Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of India Bulat Sarsenbayev noted a highly developing dynamics of tourist cooperation between the two countries.

He said that in Q1 2017 the incoming tourist flow from India to Kazakhstan has increased by 35 per cent as compared to the last year. Indian tourists are keen on attending recreational and learning activities in and Astana. The ambassador also noted that there is no doubt that the World Expo is the main event of 2017 and a good reason for broader unleashing of Kazakhstan's potential to the tourists from India.

The diplomat stressed that Kazakh airline Air Astana positively affects the number of Indian tourists in Kazakhstan by operating everyday Almaty-Delhi-Almaty flights.

"In June this year it is planned to start operation of Astana-Delhi-Astana flights with the airline's special promotion of a free ticket for Expo 2017. Altogether, the flight frequency between Kazakhstan and India will rise up to 24 flights a week as planned", Sarsenbayev said.

As a reminder, on April 26, 2017, Kazakh Honorary Consulate was opened in Chennai, the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

On the same day, Indian entrepreneurs saw a presentation of the investment potential of Kazakhstan during interactive session "India-Kazakhstan: Building a Strategic Partnership".