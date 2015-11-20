India to supply military helicopters to Afghanistan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM India agreed to supply four Russian MI-25 helicopters to Afghanistan, which will be relocated to Kabul in the nearest two months, Kazinform reports.

The agreement was reached after a meeting of an Afghan delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai with Indian representatives in New Delhi.

The helicopters will be delivered to Kabul for support of Afghan security forces.

In 2015 India has trained about 1,000 Afghan militaries. In April New Delhi also gave military vehicles and three Cheetal helicopters to Kabul.

According to the Afghan media, President of the country Mohammad Ashraf Ghani was pressed by public for deepened cooperation with Pakistan, not with India regarding security issues. However, after the rise of the Taliban, Kabul turned to India for strengthening diplomatic ties.

In his interview to local TV in April, M.A.Ghani spoke on the relations with India as “past remains in past.” “Now we are building our relations based on full mutual trust,” he said. By Arnun Rakhimbekov