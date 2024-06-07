India warns of more heat wave days in June

India's Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, forecasting heat wave conditions for most areas of North West and North Central India throughout the remainder of June, WAM reports.

However, the IMD has predicted that the monsoon later this year will likely be normal or above normal in most parts of the country.

These forecasts were presented during a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee on Thursday, chaired by India's Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, to review preparedness for the ongoing severe heat wave and serious forest fires.

States have been advised to conduct regular fire safety audits of schools, hospitals, and other institutions and to reduce response times for fire incidents.

The Forest Survey of India has developed a forest fire alert system portal named "Van Agni," which means forest fire in Hindi. The portal provides pre-fire and near real-time forest fire alerts.