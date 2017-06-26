EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:49, 26 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Indian airline plans to fly to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Iran

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Indian low cost carrier, GoAir, plans to launch direct flights to nine countries, including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Vietnam, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia until the yearend, Indian media outlets reported June 24.

    The company has received permissions from the Indian government to fly to these destinations.

    The airline had, however, sought approval to fly to 14 countries and was not been granted permission to fly to Kuwait, Oman, Turkey, Thailand and UAE, trend.az reports.

    The airline is keen to begin flying international towards by the end of the current fiscal year, according to Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, managing director & CEO of GoAir.

    "We will have 30 percent of the aircraft to be flying overseas for us soon," he said.

    GoAir currently operates over 140 daily flights and approximately 975 weekly flights across 23 destinations. The airline uses state-of-the-art Airbus A320 and A320neo aircraft fleet.

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Business, companies Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!