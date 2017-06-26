Indian airline plans to fly to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Iran

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Indian low cost carrier, GoAir, plans to launch direct flights to nine countries, including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, Vietnam, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia until the yearend, Indian media outlets reported June 24.

The company has received permissions from the Indian government to fly to these destinations.



The airline had, however, sought approval to fly to 14 countries and was not been granted permission to fly to Kuwait, Oman, Turkey, Thailand and UAE, trend.az reports.



The airline is keen to begin flying international towards by the end of the current fiscal year, according to Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, managing director & CEO of GoAir.



"We will have 30 percent of the aircraft to be flying overseas for us soon," he said.



GoAir currently operates over 140 daily flights and approximately 975 weekly flights across 23 destinations. The airline uses state-of-the-art Airbus A320 and A320neo aircraft fleet.