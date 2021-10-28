Indian capital's 6th sero-survey shows more than 90 pct people have antibodies

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Over 90 percent of people covered under the sixth (latest) sero-survey in the Indian capital region, Delhi, have developed antibodies against COVID-19, local media quoting a government report said Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

«This means Delhi is unlikely to witness a COVID-19 wave as destructive as the second wave in April and May until a new severe variant emerges,» the report quoting a government official said.

«However, we cannot say Delhi has achieved herd immunity despite such a high level of sero-prevalence.»

The report said it cannot be said whether vaccination has a role to play in the high seropositivity rate in the capital.

«We have found COVID-19 antibodies in more than 90 percent of the samples collected during the sixth round of the survey,» the report quoting official sources said.

The sample collection under the sixth sero-survey started on Sept. 24.

For the survey, 28,000 samples were collected from all the 280 wards, including New Delhi Municipal Council and Cantonment Board wards, in the capital, the report said.

«The seropositivity rate in every district is more than 85 percent. More women were found seropositive as compared to men,» the report quoting officials said.

The fifth round of sero-survey conducted in January had shown that 56.13 percent of the people in Delhi had developed antibodies against COVID-19.

According to health ministry update on Wednesday morning, Delhi reported 41 cases in the past 24 hours and no related death.