Indian capital to go into weekend curfew as COVID-19 cases rise

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM India’s national capital will go into curfew on weekends from Friday nights until Monday mornings following an increase in COVID-19 infections in Delhi by 5,481 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

Delhi now has 14,889 active Coronavirus cases, including its Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi government tonight directed all private medical facilities with 50 or more beds to reserve at least 40 percent of their capacity for COVID-19 patients, WAM reports.

India’s financial capital of Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, which is 34 percent higher than a day earlier. The surge marks the highest daily infections in nine months.

The city is staring at a lockdown if the daily Coronavirus count crosses 20,000 a day, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar warned. However, only 14.7 percent of the total number of infected persons have required hospitalization so far.