Indian COVID-19 tally reaches 25,772,440, Philippines logs 6,100 new cases

HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as India reported 276,110 new cases on Thursday while Pakistan saw an increase of around 29 percent in new cases, Xinhua reports.

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 25,772,440 with 276,110 new cases registered in the past 24 hours, confirmed the health ministry.

The death toll rose to 287,122 with 3,874 deaths since Tuesday morning. This is the first time in the past few days when the deaths per day fell below the 4,000-mark.

There are still 3,129,878 active cases in the country. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

The Philippines' Department of Health reported 6,100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally to 1,165,155.

The death toll climbed to 19,641 after 135 more patients died from the coronavirus epidemic in the Southeast Asian country, according to the department.

The Philippines, which has more than 110 million population, has tested over 12 million people since the virus' outbreak in January 2020.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase of around 29 percent in the number of new cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said.

The NCOC said in a statement that 4,207 cases were reported over the last 24 hours against the 3,256 cases reported in the previous day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 890,391.

A total of 131 people died across the country during the last 24 hours which is about 26 percent higher than the number of deaths in the previous day. The overall death toll has risen to 19,987, said the statement, adding that 804,122 people have recovered while 4,517 patients are in critical condition.

Thailand registered 2,636 new confirmed cases and 25 new fatalities, bringing the total tally to 119,585 cases with 703 deaths.

Currently in the Southeast Asian country 42,246 patients are under medical treatment with 1,213 of them in critical conditions, including 405 dependent on ventilators, Taweesin said.

South Korea reported 646 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 134,117.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 654 in the previous day, but it stayed above 600 for two days. The daily average caseload for the past week was 641.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,916. The total fatality rate stood at 1.43 percent.

The Lao government has decided to extend the current nationwide lockdown to June 4 as COVID-19 cases in the Southeast Asian country continued to surge.

The Lao government will extend the lockdown for 15 days until June 4 as the COVID-19 situation in the country is not yet fully under control, according to a notice issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases recorded in Laos is 1,751, with 740 recoveries.

Vietnam reported 30 new cases from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m local time Thursday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,720, according to its Ministry of Health.

As many as 2,687 patients have so far recovered, and over 121,000 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Thursday morning, Vietnam had recorded a total of 3,247 domestically transmitted cases, including 1,677 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the ministry.